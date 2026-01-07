Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison will miss Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against the Indiana Hoosiers, dealing a significant blow to the team. Davison leads the Ducks with 15 rushing touchdowns and ranks second on the team in carries and rushing yards with 113 attempts for 667 yards. His absence further thins an Oregon backfield already impacted by injuries and transfer portal departures as the Ducks prepare for the postseason matchup. The loss removes Oregon’s most consistent scoring threat as the Ducks prepare for their biggest test of the season.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the update on the true freshman running back along with the graphic.

“Oregon’s Jordan Davison is out for the CFP semis. Big blow to the Ducks.”

Oregon's Jordan Davison is out for the CFP semis. Big blow to the Ducks.

Davison’s absence leaves Oregon with limited options in the backfield entering the semifinal. Jayden Limar and Makhi Hughes have both entered the transfer portal, while redshirt freshman Da’Jaun Riggs remains sidelined with an injury, significantly reducing available depth at the position. The Ducks will need to adjust their offensive approach as they prepare to face a physical Indiana defense.

The Santa Ana, California native played a key role throughout the season, scoring rushing touchdowns in 10 of Oregon’s 14 games and posting back to back 100 yard performances against Rutgers and Wisconsin. He also led the Ducks with 59 rushing yards in their earlier meeting with Indiana, a 30-20 loss on October 11. With the breakout freshman not able to go, Oregon enters the CFP semifinal facing a major obstacle as they look to advance.

The Ducks now face the challenge of overcoming reduced depth as they pursue a national championship berth and the first title in program history.