When a prominent AFC squad like the Baltimore Ravens goes more than a decade without reaching the Super Bowl, local backlash is guaranteed to be severe. Despite all he had accomplished in his 18-year run on the sidelines, John Harbaugh lost much of the trust he built with the Flock. An 8-9 campaign, which was defined by late-game heartbreak and injuries, was the final nail in his Baltimore coffin.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti fired the longtime head coach on Tuesday, sending the city into a whirlwind of emotions. Many fans are delighted by the news, deeming Harbaugh's dismissal to be a necessary change that could boost the franchise back into championship contention.

“It was about DAMN time, go be great John,” @FTownDown commented on X. “Two years too late…” @justaskingwhy opined. “Thanks for doing the right thing, shoutout to harbs wishing nothing but the best,” @lamarqb8 remarked.

Others are concerned about this organizational decision, as there is no guarantee that Baltimore will find a more capable head coach than the Super Bowl 47 champion. “John wasn't the problem…” @GacekPaul declared.

“Today is a truly sad day as a Ravens fan,” @2grizzman expressed. “For 18 years, Coach Harbaugh has given everything to the Ravens and this organization. His impact goes far beyond wins and losses. Thank you, Coach, for everything—you will be deeply missed.”

What Harbaugh meant to the Ravens

John Harbaugh leaves Baltimore as the team's all-time leader in wins (combined record of 193-124) and one of the most important figures in franchise history. He built upon the strong defensive foundation that was laid down before his arrival and oversaw the development of two successful quarterbacks in Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. Under his leadership, the squad won a championship and six divisional titles while only having three losing campaigns.

With Harbaugh on the sidelines, the NFL-watching world knew the Ravens would be a consistent presence in the playoff picture. Baltimore failed to live up to its potential in recent years, however, repeatedly stumbling in clutch moments. Players have to execute on the field, but when the big moment continues to engulf an organization, people will often blame the head coach.

Once revered for building a culture of stability, Harbaugh eventually became lambasted for the part he played in the Ravens' playoff shortcomings. Expect the fan base to remain divided as ownership ushers in a new and uncertain era of Charm City football.