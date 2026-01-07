For the New Orleans Saints, the 2026 NFL Draft isn’t just another annual exercise in roster building but a referendum on direction. Years of cap gymnastics, aging stars, and short-term fixes have finally given way to something resembling a reset. That's even if the organization would never publicly label it as such. They have a young quarterback showing promise and a veteran-heavy defense nearing an inflection point. With that, this draft represents a chance to define what Saints football will look like for the rest of the decade. According to the PFF mock draft simulator, New Orleans leans into the trenches hard. That signals a clear philosophical bet on defense, pressure, and long-term stability.

Season recap

The Saints closed the 2025 season at 6-11. They finished third in the NFC South and fell short of the playoffs once again. The year was defined by instability at quarterback. Spencer Rattler struggled early before being benched midseason in favor of rookie Tyler Shough. That move injected life into the offense. Shough steadied the huddle, pushed the ball downfield more confidently, and led a late four-game winning streak that briefly revived postseason hopes. Ultimately, though, New Orleans couldn’t overcome its early-season inconsistency. A Week 18 loss to the Falcons officially sealed their fate. Still, the season ended with optimism. Shough looked like a viable long-term option. The organization finally had clarity under center heading into the offseason.

Draft needs

With a potential franchise quarterback now in place, the Saints enter the 2026 draft needing to support him while also preparing for inevitable defensive turnover. Offensively, wide receiver is a need. New Orleans lacks a true difference-maker who can tilt coverage, win one-on-one, and grow alongside Shough. The interior offensive line also requires attention, particularly at guard. That's where protection breakdowns and inconsistent run blocking limited the offense’s ceiling.

Defensively, the warning lights are flashing aplenty. Chase Young’s availability remains unreliable. Carl Granderson regressed in 2025. Cameron Jordan, who has been the face of the Saints’ defense for more than a decade, is approaching free agency at age 37. The Saints don’t just need edge depth; they need successors. Adding multiple defensive linemen who can rotate early and take over later is not a luxury but a necessity.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Saints' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 8: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

If there’s a prospect in this class who feels tailor-made for New Orleans, it’s Rueben Bain Jr. Bain plays with the kind of violence and control that Saints defenses have historically thrived on. His versatility stands out immediately. Bain can line up as a 4-3 defensive end or sliding into a 3-4 front. He gives coordinators options without sacrificing effectiveness.

Sure, his arm length may raise eyebrows in some scouting rooms. However, Bain compensates with elite hand usage and timing. His two-hand swipe is already an NFL-caliber weapon. He rarely allows tackles to latch on cleanly. For a Saints defense staring down the end of the Cameron Jordan era, Bain represents both continuity and evolution. He's a foundational piece who can contribute immediately while anchoring the edge for years to come.

Round 2, pick 42: EDGE Matayo Uiagalele, Oregon

Doubling down on edge rushers might feel aggressive. For New Orleans, though, it’s pragmatic. Matayo Uiagalele brings a very different skill set than Bain. That is exactly why this pairing makes sense. At 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Uiagalele is built for early-down work. He sets firm edges against the run and collapsing pockets with power.

Uiagalele is not a bendy, twitchy speed rusher. He likely never will be. That said, his length, strength, and ability to generate force with momentum make him an ideal rotational defensive end in a 4-3 scheme. As his run-defense discipline improves, Uiagalele projects as a reliable starter who may never lead the league in sacks. However, he will absolutely make life harder for opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators.

Round 3, pick 73: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

If the Saints are going to rebuild their defensive front, they’re doing it with volume. Akheem Mesidor fits perfectly as a value pick in the third round. Mesidor doesn’t come with the size of a classic every-down end. His versatility is undeniable. He can rush from inside or outside, align in multiple fronts, and bring consistent effort snap after snap.

His quickness and motor give him a chance to contribute immediately as a rotational pass rusher. That's particularly on obvious passing downs. Over time, Mesidor could grow into a matchup-specific weapon. He is the kind of defender coordinators deploy creatively rather than pigeonhole into a single role. For a Saints defense transitioning away from aging stars, that flexibility has real value.

A clear message from New Orleans

This three-round mock draft sends an unmistakable signal: the Saints are rebuilding their defense from the line out. Yes, wide receiver and guard remain unresolved after three rounds. Still, New Orleans prioritizes the foundation. They go for pressure, physicality, and long-term sustainability. It’s won’t win headlines in April. Still, if Tyler Shough continues to develop and the Saints’ new wave of edge defenders hits, this draft could quietly become the turning point that stabilizes the franchise for the next era.

Sometimes, the smartest drafts aren’t about chasing skill players. They’re about winning the line of scrimmage again. New Orleans seems determined to do exactly that.