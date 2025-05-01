The Los Angeles Lakers made the biggest trade a team could possibly make ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. That was, of course, the blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic. The team shipped out Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one first-round pick in what was the most surprising trade in NBA history, and fans have already called it the biggest fleece the league has ever seen. Despite the praises the Lakers got for making the deal that nobody saw coming, it ended up not being enough, as Doncic's Lakers lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Doncic will lead the Lakers as one of the best players in the NBA for a long time, but the team's championship window with LeBron James won't last much longer. James is tied for the most seasons played in NBA history, and he could decide to hang them up at any point. As long as he is on the roster, though, the Lakers will continue to be active in the trade market as they chase one more championship. So, check out the gallery to see four trades that the Lakers should consider making this offseason to better their NBA Finals odds for next season.

The Lakers get their coveted center

Lakers receive: Nikola Vucevic

Bulls receive: Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2031 first-round pick (lottery protected)

The trade for Doncic wasn't the only deal that Los Angeles made ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They also shipped out Dalton Knecht for Mark Williams in order to address their biggest need, which was the center position. That need is still prevalent in Los Angeles because the Williams trade was voided after the big man failed his physical.

One of the centers most frequently mentioned as a trade candidate is Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls are headed in a new direction, as they've already parted ways with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine in the last year. Vucevic is likely the next to go. The two-time All-Star is not necessarily the perfect fit in Los Angeles because the team could use more defense and rim protection from their staring center, but the Lakers might have to take what they can get.

Even with his lack of defense and a statistical drop-off since his days in Orlando, Vucevic is still a very good center. He has scored more than 16 points per game in each season since 2016-17. Vucevic is also coming off of his best season shooting the ball, as the Montenegrin shot 40.2% from deep this year. Surrounding playmaking aficionados like Doncic and James with shooters is always smart.

Vucevic will be 35 years old next season, so the Bulls won't demand too big of a trade return. That is helpful for a team like the Lakers because they don't have much in terms of tradable assets. Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber make the money work, and Los Angeles includes a lottery-protected first-round pick to get the deal done.

Austin Reaves is moved in a blockbuster deal for more defense

Lakers receive: Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., Cory Joseph, Gary Harris, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

Magic receive: Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent

As mentioned above, the Lakers need more defense, both inside and on the perimeter. Austin Reaves has developed into one of the best third options in the NBA, but his defense, especially alongside Doncic, came into question during the Lakers' series against the Timberwolves.

Trading Reaves would be a tough pill to swallow, especially considering he plays on one of the best value contracts in the NBA, but this deal brings in a lot more defensive help. Jonathan Isaac struggles with injuries, but he is one of the best defensive players in basketball when he is healthy. Isaac has the size to defend elite paint players and the length and mobility to kick outside and lock up wings. Wendell Carter Jr. is also a lanky defender who has helped the Magic become one of the best defensive teams in basketball. Even Gary Harris plays a 3-and-D role, and Cory Joseph could fill some of the guard minutes that are vacated by the departures of Reaves, Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent.

The Magic became the first team to make the playoffs despite ranking last in 3-point shooting since 2017. They've struggled with shooting for years, and they likely won't be able to take the next step without more marksmen on the roster. They'd gladly sacrifice some of their great defense for players who can light it up from deep like Reaves and Knecht.

Reaves would thrive alongside Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and the Magic would have to be looked at as championship contenders if they were to make this deal. Losing Reaves would hurt for the Lakers, but in addition to improving their defense and depth, they'd also add two first-round picks in this deal. Those picks could be used to replenish the youth on an aging roster, or they can be flipped for more talent in a follow-up trade. Either way, the Lakers would be happy to get more draft capital in a deal where they aren't forfeiting their chance to win a championship with James still on the roster.

The Lakers double-dip at the center position

Lakers receive: Robert Williams, Duop Reath

Trail Blazers receive: Gabe Vincent, Shake Milton, 2025 second-round pick

If the Lakers prioritize more defense in a trade for a center, then the aforementioned deal for Vucevic wouldn't make sense. Instead, they could talk to the team with the biggest logjam at the five position in basketball: the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland's depth chart is filled with Deandre Ayton, Donovan Clingan, Robert Williams and Duop Reath at the same position.

None of those players should share the floor together, and they all need minutes, so the Trail Blazers could be looking to ship out one or two of them. Robert Williams is one of the best shot blockers in the sport when healthy. The problem is that he rarely is healthy, but that lowers his trade value immensely and could allow the Lakers to make a move for him without giving up any premier assets.

Reath would also be a sneaky addition because he can hit shots from deep. Considering Williams' injury history, adding a second center in addition to the Texas A&M product would be smart.

The Lakers do business with the Mavericks… again

Lakers receive: Daniel Gafford

Mavericks receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

Nico Harrison and the Mavericks likely learned their lesson when it comes to trading with the Lakers. The Mavericks general manager has been heavily criticized since he traded Doncic, and that might dissuade him from dealing with the Lakers again. Then again, Harrison clearly marches to the beat of his own drum.

Now that the Mavericks are committed to Anthony Davis, who was traded for in order to add more defense and size, the team almost has too much of an interior presence, even if Davis plays the majority of his time at power forward going forward. Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively both play exclusively at the five, but they both need starter minutes.

It would be ironic if the Mavericks traded with the Lakers again, but Los Angeles could offer them some needed wing depth – Jarred Vanderbilt and Dalton Knecht – and draft capital. Gafford is the best player involved in this trade, so the Mavericks might again be looked at as crazy if they were to do this deal. However, Lakers fans can't be blamed for thinking that their team can pull off any deal because they fleeced the Mavericks for Doncic in a trade that should have never happened. Gafford has proven chemistry with Doncic, so this would be another great trade by Rob Pelinka.