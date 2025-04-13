The Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are in a battle for a top-six seed in the Western Conference, and they're doing whatever it takes to win. Down the stretch of the game, Derrick Jones Jr. got up high for a poster dunk on Stephen Curry, and the Clippers bench was seen on the side going crazy.

DERRICK JONES JR. THROWS IT DOWN ON STEPH CURRY 😳 pic.twitter.com/mmyUpkc9rq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones is known for his dunking ability, and he saw the perfect opportunity to do it in a crucial game that could get the Clippers into the playoffs. Luckily for Curry, it didn't look that bad for him as he got out of the way at the last second, but he was still a part of the big play.

The Clippers have been playing some of their best basketball at the end of the season, and they've put themselves in the position to control their own destiny in the last game of the year. James Harden is having an All-NBA season and has kept the Clippers afloat, and Kawhi Leonard looks healthy and back to what he was years ago. Other players such as Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac have played well too, and lifted the Clippers this season.

The Warriors have also been playing some good basketball, and it all started when they acquired Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Since then, the Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league, and they've also put themselves in a position to get into the playoffs.

The winner of the game will be a top-six seed in the playoffs, while the loser will have to enter the Play-In Tournament and face the Memphis Grizzlies to try and advance. Neither team wants to go through the trouble of playing more games to get into the playoffs, so this final game of the season means a lot to both of them.