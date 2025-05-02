Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ early exit in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was evident that the Lakers have pressing roster needs. During a post-playoff elimination media availability, Lakers general manger Rob Pelinka vowed to address those needs in the offseason. With NBA free agency coming up in the next few months, the Lakers might be able to address some of those roster needs.

It’s important to note that the Lakers will likely be restricted in terms of what they’re able to do in free agency. They likely won’t have much to spend to make a huge splash. A lot depends on what LeBron James decides to do. The Lakers star can opt out of his contract, as he did last offseason, and re-sign at a possible team-friendly deal, provided that the front office is serious in upgrading the roster.

It’s also important to note that someone like Myles Turner is nothing but a pipe dream. Lakers fans have been enamored with the Indiana Pacers big man, who is entering unrestricted free agency. But the Lakers do not have the means to sign him.

If and when James signs, that leaves the Lakers with little to work with in terms of free agency spending. Aside from James, there’s also the question of Dorian Finney-Smith who also holds a player option for next season. With his anticipated return, that really doesn’t leave much to pursue free agents. But even so, there’s a few names available that could be had at a price the Lakers would be able to do.

1) Lakers pursue Clint Capela in NBA free agency



The first name on this list is Clint Capela who is set to hit unrestricted free agency. The 11-year veteran has played his entire career thus far with the Atlanta Hawks, but amid their priorities elsewhere, it appears as if his time with the team is nearing an end.

Money could play a factor here in terms of if the Lakers can realistically acquire him. If the price is right and the Lakers have the means in terms of free agent exceptions to sign him, then they should absolutely consider it.

Capela’s role has gradually been reduced over the past couple of seasons as the Hawks have prioritized the development of Onyeka Okongwu at center. But he’s still a capable lob threat, ideal for playing alongside Luka Doncic, and he he can help address the Lakers rebounding woes that popped up agains the bigger Wolves.

This past season, he appeared in 55 games, including 41 starts, at a little over 21 minutes per game. He averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocked shots. He shot 55.9 percent from the field on about seven shots attempts per game. Maybe he’s not a starting caliber center anymore, but he can certainly help fortify the bench.

2) Lakers pursue Steven Adams in NBA free agency



Steven Adams is most definitely not a starting center in the NBA anymore, but he’s still a quality reserve and has been a strong veteran leader for the young Houston Rockets. And most certainly would be available at a free agency price that is realistic for the Lakers.

Frontcourt depth was an issue even before the Lakers traded Anthony Davis. With Davis gone, it was more magnified, especially during their Game 5 elimination when Rudy Gobert absolutely dominated them in the paint. Adams can help counter teams with superior size.

He’s still a big body in the paint and still a capable defensive presence. He can finish around the rim too, which is a necessity when playing with Doncic. In five playoff games this season, Adams has averaged 4.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

3) Lakers pursue Kevon Looney in NBA free agency



Another unrestricted free agent, Kevon Looney has also seen his role gradually decline with the Golden State Warriors. He also would likely be available for a price that the Lakers could realistically target. Looney is also a reserve player at this point in his career, but quality depth was one of the problems for the Lakers.

During the Warriors playoff series against the Rockets, Looney’s minutes have decreased from the regular season. He’s also a little undersized at the center position, not unlike Jarred Vanderbilt who saw extensive time at the five due to the Lakers’ roster construction.

If the Lakers want a more traditional sized center, then Looney might not be one the best options. He’s always played bigger than his size though and he still is a capable rebounder and defender. He averaged 6.1 rebounds in the regular season when he was playing around 15 minutes per game. He might not be the best option but he’s an option to consider.

4) Lakers re-sign Jaxson Hayes in NBA free agency

After the Lakers’ playoff series against the Wolves, re-signing Jaxson Hayes might not be a popular opinion among fans. But realistically, Hayes is not bad option, provided that he comes off the bench. He was essentially thrown into the starting lineup by default after trading Davis left the Lakers with no real starting caliber center.

While the regular season masked some of Hayes’ shortcomings, the playoffs only magnified that, and showed that he probably isn’t a starting center in the NBA. But his strengths can still help this team. He’s a lob threat, he provides energy on the glass and defensively and he has size. There aren’t many better backup options at the five on the free agency market than Hayes.

For what it’s worth, Hayes’ 4.8 rebounds and 72.2 percent shooting were career-highs. But there is also the question of whether or not Hayes would want to return to the Lakers. No NBA player wants to be benched and/or have their role reduced. If he’s willing, the Lakers could do a lot worse when it comes to their backup center position.