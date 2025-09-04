Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic continued his impressive EuroBasket performance on Thursday, scoring 37 points to go along with 11 rebounds and nine assists in Slovenia's 106-94 win against Israel.

Luka Doncic stamped his class in Slovenia's final game in #EuroBasket group play in a win over Israel 🪄 37 points 12-of-21 FG

11 rebounds 9-of-9 FT

9 assists 4-of-11 3PT

3 steals@courtside1891 @EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/5BKY3AJY7y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doncic already appears to be in mid-season form despite the calendar just recently turning to September. His EuroBasket performance has the NBA world buzzing with excitement.

“LUKA DONČIĆ, YOU ARE RIDICULOUS,” the NBA's account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

LUKA DONČIĆ, YOU ARE RIDICULOUS 🤩 A fitting close to his 37-point performance! Watch all the @EuroBasket action live on @courtside1891: https://t.co/fPC0xWqtRnpic.twitter.com/KZy7IEeaSZ — NBA (@NBA) September 4, 2025

“Slovenia ends group play with an impressive win over Israel, 106-96. They have now won 3 straight games, building some momentum going into the knockout rounds. Luka Doncic continued his dominant tournament,” Lakers Nation added.

“Luka Magic did as he pleased vs Israel in the last group phase of Euro Basket, it was way too easy for him. He picked up 4 fouls towards the middle of the 3rd quarter so had to sit out a lot of minutes or else he would have EASILY got his triple double. Luka continues to thrive and lead all players in the whole tournament in PTS, AST, STL, and player efficiency, haters can keep crying lol,” LakeShow Highlights shared.

“What a performance from Luka Doncic,” Trevor Lane wrote.

Doncic is clearly locked in and ready to roll as the 2025-26 NBA season draws near. At the moment, however, the superstar is focused on leading Slovenia in EuroBasket. Thursday's win was crucial as the team moves forward in the tournament.

Doncic will do everything he can to help Slovenia continue to play well. If he continues to perform at such a high level, perhaps Slovenia will earn upsets in future rounds of the tournament.