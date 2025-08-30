The 2025 EuroBasket tournament is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in recent years, with two of the NBA's brightest stars, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, delivering spectacular performances. Both players each scored 39 points in separate games, grabbing massive attention for their individual brilliance and adding another layer of drama to the international tournament.

In a thrilling matchup between Slovenia and France, Doncic showcased his scoring prowess with a 39-point performance. Despite his near-triple-double effort, Slovenia fell short in the game, losing 103-95. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar finished with 39 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists while shooting 19-of-20 from the free-throw line, leading Slovenia in a hard-fought battle.

Luka Doncic in Slovenia's loss to France: 39 points 8-of-20 FG

8 rebounds 4-of-10 3PT

The loss to France, though disappointing, showcased Doncic's ability to elevate his game even in the face of adversity. His 39-point performance tied his EuroBasket career-high and reaffirmed his status as one of the top players in the world.

Later that day, Jokic led Serbia to a hard-fought 84-80 victory over Latvia. The Denver Nuggets' three-time MVP and 2023 NBA Finals MVP scored 39 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists, keeping Serbia unbeaten in the tournament. He was highly efficient, shooting 14-of-22 from the field and a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

His performance was crucial for Serbia, securing their 3-0 record in Group A. Even with key players like Nikola Jovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic absent, Jokic carried the team, proving he could lead under high-pressure situations and deliver in clutch moments.

Nikola Jokic put on a SHOW as Serbia takes the win in #EuroBasket vs. Latvia for their 3rd straight win and have secured their spot in the Round of 16 🔥 39 points 14-of-22 FG

10 rebounds 1-of-4 3PT

The timing of these two performances—both players scoring 39 points within hours of each other—created an immediate social media sensation. Fans and analysts quickly took notice, comparing Doncic and Jokic side by side. The synchronicity of their high-scoring games added another level of excitement to EuroBasket and sparked discussions about which of the two stars had the superior performance.

While both players are global NBA icons, their performances in EuroBasket highlighted the increasing significance of the tournament for showcasing the talents of top basketball stars from across the world.

The performances of the two international superstars are pivotal not only on an individual level but also for their respective teams as they aim to make deep runs in EuroBasket 2025. Both Slovenia and Serbia are hoping to reach the final stages of the tournament, with Doncic and Jokic leading their squads. These high-scoring efforts not only boosted their teams’ chances but also helped elevate EuroBasket as a key global basketball event.

With the tournament drawing significant attention, the duo is proving that EuroBasket is more than just a European competition—it is a stage for NBA stars to shine and further cement their legacies.

For both superstars, representing their countries in EuroBasket is an honor that transcends individual accolades. The performances of these two superstars have solidified their status on the world stage, with their efforts helping to define EuroBasket 2025 as one of the most high-profile basketball tournaments.

As the competition continues, Doncic and Jokic will remain key players to watch. Their performances will likely play a large role in the outcome of EuroBasket 2025, a key tournament for both national teams and players alike.