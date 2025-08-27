As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for the 2025-26 NBA season, star guard Luka Doncic is currently focused on international play with Slovenia. With EuroBasket tipping off this week, Doncic and his national team are set to open against Poland on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET. In the buildup, the 26-year-old was joined in Poland by Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka, who made the trip overseas to show their support.

Doncic spoke about their presence during Wednesday’s media availability, noting the significance of the visit.

“Means a lot, it’s a long flight, like 11–12 hours, means a lot for them to be here to support me. We had a great lunch today, it was great to see them,” Doncic said, via Eurohoops.

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka at Slovenia’s final practice before their opener tomorrow here in Poland. pic.twitter.com/jcRmzglfv6 — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) August 27, 2025

Rob Pelinka emphasizes Lakers’ pride in Doncic’s commitment to Slovenia

Pelinka also addressed the media in Poland, underscoring the organization’s commitment to its franchise cornerstone.

“We are happy to be here. It is great to be associated with the Slovenian national team. The entire Lakers franchise is extremely proud of everything Luka does with this team, everything they do together for this country. We wanted to travel here to be here to show our support. We followed the national team’s training. It seems that they are completely focused on getting their first win in the tournament tomorrow against Poland,” Pelinka said, per Ekipa.

Pelinka expanded further, explaining the Lakers’ backing of Doncic’s dedication to Slovenia.

“Jeanie and I talked to Luka, and he realizes that he is the leader of this team. He quickly lets you know how much pride he feels in the national team jersey. He is very close to his teammates. We are aware that he is the first star of this national team; we believe in that too. We have worked a lot with the national team. As long as he feels the passion for the basketball he plays, it can only be good. I think everyone should follow that, whether it is music, art, sports, or anything. We would never interfere with that.”

Doncic focuses on EuroBasket run while balancing title expectations

The Lakers’ leadership emphasized that Doncic’s international commitment aligns with the franchise’s long-term goals. While the immediate focus is Slovenia’s EuroBasket campaign, Pelinka acknowledged the expectations awaiting back in Los Angeles.

“Absolutely, the title next year is our plan,” Pelinka said. “With Doncic and LeBron, we have two top players; now we want to build a real team around them. It was good to see new basketball players coming to training camp. DeAndre Ayton is a great reinforcement, and such a center will be key for Luka’s passes. Marcus Smart will contribute on defense. But first, we want Luka to focus completely on this tournament with Slovenia. Then he can focus on the Lakers again.”

Doncic enters EuroBasket after averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists last season across stints with both Dallas and Los Angeles following February’s blockbuster trade. Slovenia will look to lean heavily on his playmaking as they begin their run in Poland, while Buss and Pelinka’s visit serves as a visible show of confidence in their star as he balances national team duties with championship aspirations in Los Angeles.