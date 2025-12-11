The Los Angeles Lakers have been losing a track meet to the San Antonio Spurs over the first half of their NBA Cup quarterfinals clash. Saddled with lethargy, the Lakers find themselves down by 12, 70-58, heading into the halftime interval. But the momentum may be trending back towards the Purple and Gold's side after LeBron James reminded everybody that he still got it by putting Luke Kornet on a poster.

With the Lakers making a run with a little less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, James found himself bringing the ball down in semi-transition. Marcus Smart set a brush screen, which James rejected, giving him the step on Devin Vassell. James, who's about to turn 41 years of age in a little less than three weeks, decided not to just go up for a mere layup. He chose to climb the mountain that was Kornet and threw down a monster one-handed tomahawk, sending the crowd at Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

LEBRON JAMES WITH A MEAN POSTER OVER LUKE KORNET 😤 pic.twitter.com/KmWzIHM2Ca — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Never mind that the Lakers proceeded to allow two easy buckets after this play to fall down by double digits yet again. James showed that he has plenty of gas left in the tank, and not even sciatica or arthritis can stop the arguable GOAT of this sport.

LeBron James was LOVING IT after his poster dunk over Luke Kornet 🔥 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/cZ71WpqOH2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 11, 2025

Lakers fans lose their mind over LeBron James' mean poster jam

James is clearly feeling the effects of old age. He cannot jump as high as he once did, and his athleticism is waning with each passing day. So for the Lakers star to pull off something like that was unbelievable for fans to see.

“Nahhhh😭 Bron just completely s**t on Luke Kornet. I don’t think anyone on this planet wants to get stared down and yelled at like that 😂😂,” X user @OneofNuun wrote.

“I think i just made my mind up about who the goat!! Bron just went down court, DUNKED on Kornet, then sprinted down the court and got a block 😳 Jordan not doing that at 40,” @kingsam3rd added.