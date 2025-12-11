The Los Angeles Lakers' first defeat in the NBA Cup couldn't come at a worse time as they got eliminated in the quarterfinals by the San Antonio Spurs, 132-119, on Wednesday.

The Spurs silenced Crypto.com Arena with a masterclass against the Lakers, who swept their four assignments in the group stage.

The Purple and Gold tried to stage a rally multiple times, but the Silver and Black had an answer every time.

After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged that their losses have been due to familiar mistakes.

“We've consistently been exposed in the same things,” said Redick, as quoted by Lakers reporter Jovan Buha.

The Lakers looked lackluster on defense, especially in the backcourt, as Stephon Castle, De'Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper had a field day getting buckets.

Castle finished with a team-high 30 points, including 21 in the second half, on top of 10 rebounds and six assists. Fox added 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Harper had 13 points in 20 minutes off the bench. The three guards combined for 55.8% field goals.

The Lakers conceded 16 points off turnovers and gave up 36 free throws to the Spurs, who got 29 points from the charity stripe. Los Angeles also allowed 27 fastbreak points.

The Lakers, who got 35 points from Luka Doncic, dropped to 17-6, losing only for the third time in 12 games.

For the second straight time in the NBA Cup, the Lakers used their regular court instead of their alternative court for the in-season tournament after issues about the slippery surface.

The Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals in Las Vegas on Saturday.