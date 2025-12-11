Prioritizing the players' safety, the Los Angeles Lakers have decided to use their standard court against the San Antonio Spurs in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Lakers' alternative court for the in-season tournament will not be used after players had issues with its slippery surface when the Lakers hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in the group stage of the NBA Cup on November 25. Some deemed it “unplayable,” while Luka Doncic commented that it was “dangerous.”

The Purple and Gold already used their regular court in their final assignment in the group stage against the Dallas Mavericks on November 28.

Doncic was happy with the move, thanking the Lakers and the NBA for listening to their concerns.

“They did us a favor. I was talking about it, so I really appreciate both of them, just changing the court and giving us (a chance to) stay healthy,” said the five-time All-Star, as quoted by ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

The Lakers are aiming for their second title in the NBA Cup after winning the inaugural trophy in 2023. They went undefeated at 4-0 in West Group B in the group stage to advance to the quarterfinals.

They are coming off a win against the Philadelphia 76ers, with LeBron James delivering in the clutch.

The Lakers and the Spurs are meeting for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the first face-off, 118-116, on November 6, with Doncic exploding for 35 points.

The winner on Wednesday will face the winner between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns in the other bracket.