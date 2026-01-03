LOS ANGELES – While the Los Angeles Lakers’ defense has been much maligned this season, their offense has seemingly struggled as well. The Lakers are currently 25th in the league in overall 3-point percentage at 34.6 percent. With the offense needing to get back on track as well, Lakers head coach JJ Redick will turn to a familiar face in Dalton Knecht.

Dalton Knecht has largely been out of the rotation this season. But prior to the Lakers’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, JJ Redick acknowledged that he would get his opportunity in the immediacy and for the time being. Redick also stated what Knecht needed to do to remain in the rotation no matter who is available for the Lakers.

“Dalton will get a look tonight and for the foreseeable future,” Redick said.

“Play hard, that’s been the biggest point of emphasis for him all season. He’s not going to be judged on whether he makes or misses shots. . .when you go through a stretch where you feel like your team isn’t playing hard, you got to play the things that are consistently playing hard,” Redick continued. “I think he’s had some really good moments already this season. I think for him, probably the next week or so, he’s going to have consistent playing time and consistent opportunities.”

The Lakers drafted Knecht with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he initially began his rookie season as a crucial part of the team’s rotation. However, Knecht was part of a rescinded trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving Mark Williams, and he never seemed to get his confidence, nor his spot in the rotation back after that.

But Knecht brings a skill that the Lakers overall have lacked this year, and that’s 3-point shooting. Last season, he shot 37.6 percent from the 3-point line on 4.4 attempts. This season, he’s shooting 35.8 percent on a little over two attempts. He has the ability to move off the ball and play well off the Lakers’ stars.

Knecht’s most impactful game this season was back on Oct. 29 in a big road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He came off the bench to finish with 15 points while shooting 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the field. Knecht has also had a brief stint in the G League with the South Bay Lakers this year, the first such assignment of his career.

The Lakers currently have four players out due to injury in Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Adou Thiero. While the Lakers continue to be short-handed, Knecht will get his opportunities.