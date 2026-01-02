LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have battled a wave of injury issues through the first couple of months of the regular season, resulting in fluctuating roles for some of the players on the roster. One of those players this season has been veteran backup big man Maxi Kleber who has stepped into a role as a leader no matter what his role on the court has been.

Throughout this season, Maxi Kleber’s playing time has fluctuated with the Lakers, but he’s maintained his presence as a dependable leader, especially amid the team’s recent struggles.

“We all have a responsibility to lead. It’s a team sport so everybody has a part in it,” Kleber said during a recent Lakers’ shootaround. “Obviously not everybody’s going to take the same shots, not everybody has the same minutes or whatever. Everybody’s got to know your role and you got to be your best.”

“You want to support the team in whatever way it is. And for me, that’s just staying ready, playing hard, making the simple plays in the right place, setting screens, all that stuff,” Kleber continued. “When it comes to being a teammate, you just want to make sure you cheer your teammates up. When you see something, you tell them, you just support each other.”

Kleber was initially acquired by the Lakers as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade with the Dallas Mavericks. He did not appear in any regular season games as he recovered from a foot injury. Kleber’s 2025-26 season debut was delayed due to both a quad injury and an oblique injury.

Article Continues Below

Despite multiple setbacks, Kleber has emerged at times as a key backup amid the team’s injuries. He played a pivotal role in the Lakers’ road win against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 23. Kleber came up with a key bucket late in the fourth quarter, then made the game-winning defensive play with a good contest on Keyonte George’s 3-point attempt that would have won the game.

This season, Kleber has appeared in 16 games at just about 12 minutes per game. He’s averaged 1.8 points and 1.7 rebounds, but Lakers head coach JJ Redick trusts him due to his defensive ability and surprising toughness. There have been a couple of games this season when Kleber has come to his teammates’ defense after physical plays.

With the Lakers’ hitting a rough patch where they’ve lost four of their last five games, Kleber explained what it will take to get back on track.

“The best way to handle a situation like that is just going back to the basics. Sticking with the habits that you created as a team, working on the simple things,” Kleber said. “Obviously there will be ups and downs, it’s just part of sports. But we just got to make sure that we get back in line with the basics. It’s the effort plays, it’s playing together and just having each other’s back.