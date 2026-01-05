The Seattle Seahawks clinched the No. 1 seed after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 13-3 on Saturday. With the club focusing on the upcoming playoffs, it appears the front office is thinking for the long term, too, as Charles Cross agreed to a new contract extension.

Reports indicate that the 25-year-old left tackle agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. It's a deal that makes Cross the highest-paid non-quarterback in Seahawks history.

“Sources: The Seahawks and star OT Charles Cross have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth $104.4M — $26.1M average per year. This is the largest non-QB contract in Seattle history. He gets $40.5M in Year 1 in a deal done by agent Saint Omni of Klutch Sports.”

Cross, who was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was on the final year of his rookie contract. The Seahawks did have the right to use a fifth-year option, which would have kept him on his rookie deal for the 2026-27 campaign. Instead, the front office decided to reward Charles Cross with a big payday, locking him up for the next four years.

The former Mississippi State Bulldog has been one of the most consistent players for the Seahawks over his first four years in the league. He's only missed six total games and has started in every single contest in which he participates.

Charles Cross is viewed as more of a pass blocker protecting the blind side of quarterback Sam Darnold this season. He ended the 2025-26 regular season with an overall PFF grade of 73.2, while his pass blocking grade was 76.9 and his run blocking grade being 66.7.