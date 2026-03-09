LeBron James has been in and out of the lineup for the Lakers this season due to a slew of injuries that have plagued him. Throughout that time, Los Angeles is 9-2 when Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves play in his absence. This has been a popular fact amongst NBA fans and media, using it to spark a conversation on whether the Lakers need James to truly contend.

On the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons and Zach Lowe spoke about it, seemingly adding credence to the conversations.

“Nine and two without LeBron, which is a record that will be brought up over and over again over the next 12 to 18 hours as the talk shows start to kick in,” Simmons said.

Lowe replied, “You know who never had a record like that when they were injured? Michael Jordan, that never happened to Michael Jordan. Okay.”

Simmons then followed up, saying, “I just like when it’s Luka and Reaves. Just remove LeBron out of it. I think that’s the foundation of a really good team because you could build the right team around those two guys.”

LeBron James was the first player in the arena at 7:45 AM and looked good in his on-court work. His left foot arthritis, something he’s dealt with on and off, didn’t respond to treatment after the workout and ultimately James was ruled out, I’m told. He is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/qjDwiaQFoP — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 8, 2026

James was unable to play in the Lakers' 110-97 victory over the Knicks on Sunday afternoon due to elbow contusion as well as left foot arthritis, per a sideline report by Malika Andrews on Monday. Although he didn't suit up for the contest, he's listed as day-to-day.

The Lakers play the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 11 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.