Fans of the New York Giants were not too pleased, to say the least, after Wan'dale Robinson left the team to sign with the Tennessee Titans on a four-year deal worth $78 million.

Robinson is coming off the best year of his career, tallying over 1,000 yards, 92 receptions, and four touchdowns. For a team already thin at wide receiver, his exit has left a significant gap on offense.

Fans, however, may be happy to know that the Giants retained Isaiah Hodgins, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Source: The Giants are re-signing WR Isaiah Hodgins to a one-year deal. Fan favorite lands back in New York,” reported Schultz on X.

"Source: The #Giants are re-signing WR Isaiah Hodgins to a one-year deal. Fan favorite lands back in New York."

Hodgins, who is in his second stint with the Giants, logged 10 receptions on 19 targets, 115 yards, and one touchdown in seven games last season.

The 27-year-old Hodgins has endeared himself to the Big Apple because of his relentless energy, unassuming personality, and underdog story.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2020. He landed with the Giants in 2022, spending two seasons before toiling on the practice squads of the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year, he was picked up by the Giants.

To recall, he had a memorable game with the Giants in the wild-card round in 2023, registering eight receptions, 105 yards, and one touchdown in their win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the Giants' first win in the playoffs in over a decade.

Hodgins will have to earn his playing time, with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Beaux Collins ahead of him in the depth chart.