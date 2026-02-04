When the Los Angeles Lakers return home from their eight-game road trip on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers, they will be short-handed in the frontcourt. Backup big man Jaxson Hayes has been suspended by the NBA for one game after he apparently pushed a mascot during the Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards back on Jan. 30.

With Jaxson Hayes suspended for the Lakers’ game against the 76ers, that likely means two-way contract big man Drew Timme is in line for more playing time. Timme has been used more frequently by head coach JJ Redick in recent weeks, especially as part of a two-big lineup.

After re-signing with the Lakers in the offseason, Hayes has been among the team’s most consistent players this season with his energy and effort off the bench. He’s also filled in well as the starter in games that Deandre Ayton has missed. Hayes was also recently selected to participate in the Dunk Contest as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

He’s appeared in a total of 41 games, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds with splits of 77.5 percent shooting from the field and 64.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Hayes is in his third year with the Lakers after signing as a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 season. He filled in well last year as the starting center amid the departure of Anthony Davis, but was ultimately benched during the Lakers’ opening round playoff elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves.