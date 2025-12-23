LOS ANGELES – After last season’s playoff flameout that saw Jaxson Hayes ultimately benched by the end of the series, it might have come as a surprise to fans that the seventh-year big man opted to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in for the 2025-26 season.

But as the Lakers have gotten off to a solid 19-8 start to the season, Jaxson Hayes has been playing an important role for the team. He’s stepped up as the starting center during games when Deandre Ayton has been sidelined, and brought his usual energy as part of the second unit.

There is one aspect of Hayes’ game that he’s sought to improve over the past couple of seasons, and that’s making decisions in the short roll. Following Lakers’ shootaround this past Saturday, Hayes spoke about how that part of his game has continued to develop.

“There’s definitely always room for improvement. I’m trying to play a little slower in the pocket, instead of every time I get in the pocket just running and getting ready to try and go dunk on somebody,” Hayes said. “I’m trying to actually read it and make my right read. I feel like it’s evolving a little bit more.”

Hayes has continued to develop chemistry with Luka Doncic in the pick and roll as arguably the Lakers’ best lob threat. But his work in the short roll has improved greatly. Upon catching the ball, he’s been able to quickly survey the situation and swiftly whip a pass out to a teammate. He’s also been able to recognize when he has a scoring advantage, and has been able to hit defenders with a little hook shot.

This season, Hayes has been among the team’s most consistent players, appearing in 24 games, including four starts, at a little over 17 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals with splits of 76.6 percent shooting from the field and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Hayes has also knocked down his only 3-point shot attempt of the season so far.

His energetic and impactful play through the first quarter of the season drew hefty praise from Ayton.

“I tell him every time, ‘to be honest, you are the best big man I’ve played alongside with when it comes to holding your own,’” Ayton said following Lakers practice on Monday. “We have different styles of play. . .a momentum guy, the loud thunderous dunks and having the crowd involved and turning up the team, rather than me just trying to find a pocket shot. He brings the momentum to the team.”

“Even the attempts where he falls down sometimes, just letting teams know that you have to watch your head,” Ayton continued. “You can’t really ask for much. He’s playing on second effort as well where talent doesn’t even show really. It’s just him really putting in effort and sacrifice. I always give him his flowers every game for having my back, especially when I don’t play.”