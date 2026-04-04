The Milwaukee Bucks' handling of Giannis Antetokounmpo's health might soon be under heavy criticism as the regular season nears its end.

Antetokounmpo has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the 2025-26 campaign, which proved to be costly for Milwaukee. They won't be eligible for the playoffs, ending a streak of nine consecutive years.

Antetokounmpo has been recovering from injury and looks to be back to full strength. However, Milwaukee seems to not be clearing him as the NBA will look into it, per insider Shams Charania.

“The NBA is investigating the Milwaukee Bucks for their handling of the player participating policy and potential inconsistent statements regarding the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources tell ESPN. The league has interviewed Antetokounmpo's side, the Bucks and team doctors,” Charania wrote.

“Both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have told league investigators different stories: Milwaukee informed the NBA that it doesn't believe Giannis is ready and actually wants to play; Giannis informed the NBA he wants to play but the team will not medically clear him, sources said.”

What lies ahead for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Trouble may be brewing for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks with this latest event while the NBA investigates.

Antetokounmpo gifted the franchise incredible success as he led them to their second-ever championship by winning the NBA Finals in 2021. However, the team has suffered disappointing playoff exits in the first round as it might spell the end of Antetokounmpo's time in Milwaukee.

In the meantime, the Bucks suffered a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. With Antetokounmpo out once again, they were unable to match up with the potent attack of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Milwaukee fell to a 30-47 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets.

The Bucks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies as tip-off will take place on April 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET.