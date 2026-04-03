In the Oklahoma City Thunder's 139-96 blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers, the defending champions proved its dominance atop the Western Conference standings, as Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd explained the contrast between the two teams. The Thunder handed the Lakers their worst loss of the regular season, 43-point beatdown led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After the loss, there was an analogy used to describe the difference between the Thunder and the Lakers that went viral, per Cowherd's The Herd.

“Sometimes it's hard to tell a fake Louis Vuitton bag from a real one until they're next to each other, and I think you know what I'm getting at,” Cowherd said. “Once a team wins a championship, like the Thunder last year, they don't care about the regular season. But here's what the Thunder care about — humbling the Lakers and going after Luka to get SGA the MVP.

“They made a point from the very beginning to not only hunt Luka defensively, but make him work for every basket. And before he limped off in the third quarter, he was 1-for-7 on threes, 3-for-10 with six turnovers.”

Cowherd, who warned Lakers fans of their top-heavy roster going against the likes of deeper teams such as the Thunder, says Oklahoma City exemplified Los Angeles' weakness by attacking its leading three scorers.

“I've been preaching this for two months. The Lakers are gonna struggle with OKC, San Antonio, and Minnesota. Austin Reaves will get hunted,” Cowherd added. “Last night, Oklahoma City's players shot 70 percent if Austin Reaves guarded, and 65 percent if Luka guarded him.”

“Sometimes it's hard to tell a fake Louis Vuitton bag from a real one until they're next to each other… [OKC] made a point from the very beginning.” Colin Cowherd on the Lakers’ BLOWOUT loss to the Thunder last night 👀 (via @TheHerd) pic.twitter.com/LCa7c3xUzn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026

With only a 1.0-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for third place in the Western Conference standings, the Lakers dropped to 50-27.

Stephen A Smith's honest take on Lakers Luka Doncic's injury

To make matters worse, Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic suffered a hamstring injury that could force him to miss the rest of the regular season. With only five games left, Doncic and the Lakers fell so flat against the Thunder that ESPN's Stephen A Smith wondered if Luka was checking out of the game to avoid embarrassment, he said, per First Take.

“It was almost so that it's a good thing that Luka [Doncic] actually got hurt and had to get taken out in the third quarter because when we saw him holding his hamstring in the first half, a lot of us were like wait a minute now, that wasn't happening when you were dropping 30-plus the last 12, 13, 15 games,” Smith said. “But, suddenly, your hamstring hurts. We were looking at it with a raised eyebrow because an a** kicking will do that to you.”

The Lakers await the results of Doncic's MRI on Friday.