The Oklahoma City Thunder have been quiet over the past few weeks, but it's honestly not their fault. The San Antonio Spurs are on a roll right now, and many people have been focusing on Victor Wembanyama's MVP case after he gave three reasons why he should be in the conversation.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a strong month of March, more specifically, Luka Doncic, who won Western Conference Player of the Month. Both the Spurs and Lakers are No. 2 and No. 3 in the Western Conference standings, and many are focused on what they could do in the playoffs.

But nobody cares about the Thunder?

If it's one thing the Thunder will do, it's remind you of who they are, and that's what they did after taking down the Lakers, beating them by 43 points. It started in the first quarter with their stifling defense, and it ended in points on the other end of the floor. Going into the second quarter, the Thunder were winning 44-21.

They had 82 points heading into halftime.

This is what the Thunder do. They suffocate teams until they can't fight anymore, and they'll do this on any given night. They may not haven't done it in a little while, but they've still stayed atop the West and should be considered the title favorites once again.

Yes, the Spurs and Lakers are playing good basketball and went on their respective streaks, but they did all of that and couldn't pass up the Thunder. Meanwhile, they've been in the cut, winning games the entire time, and no one has said much about them.

That's because when you win all the time, it becomes normal to the masses. The Thunder are still the team to beat, not only in the West, but in the entire NBA, and it's hard to find who will take the throne from them.