Fourteen months removed from the most shocking move in recent NBA history, Dallas Mavericks' Max Christie reflected on the Los Angeles Lakers' trade for Luka Doncic, which sent him to Dallas last season. He'll never forget the day it happened.

Christie revealed how he found out about his trade from the Lakers to the Mavericks on The Old Man And The Three podcast.

“We just beat the Knicks in New York by 10 or 15. We were feeling good. We were kind of rolling at that point. I had started maybe 15 to 20 games in a row at that point for us,” Christie said. “We were on the way back to the hotel. We were staying the night on the team bus, and Rob Pelinka and JJ both kind of called me at the same time. And this was around the deadline.

“So Rob didn’t really call me that often, like every now and then, but as soon as my phone started ringing, I saw it. I kind of had an idea, but I didn’t want to assume, and then you know, he basically told me what was going on, and uh, zero sleep that night for sure. I didn’t sleep at all.”

After watching teammates traded throughout his two seasons, Christie says you never know what it's like until it happens to you.

“You see it all the time growing up. I stayed with the Lakers through two trade deadlines,” Christie added. “Seeing teammates get traded. Seeing guys across the league get traded, you don't really know what it's like until you're a part of something like that. I just happened to be a part of one of probably the biggest ones ever. Honestly, I was pretty like numb. I didn't know what to feel because it was on such a large scale. But I'm very happy with where I'm at.”

Max Christie on the night of the Luka Doncic trade: “We just beat the Knicks in New York by 10 or 15. We were feeling good. We were kind of rolling at that point. I had started maybe 15 to 20 games in a row at that point for us. We were on the way back to the hotel. We were… https://t.co/FtAbYdgFP2 pic.twitter.com/pX45KJVHqE — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 3, 2026

Jason Kidd's honest response to Mark Cuban's claims

In response to Mark Cuban's claim that the Mavericks head coach knew about the team's plans to make a blockbuster move, Jason Kidd didn't know about Luka Doncic heading to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Kidd denied Cuban's claims, stating he had no idea Doncic was on the move, he said, per Mavericks reporter Ron Harrod Jr.

“Blindsided. I guess that's a good way to put it,” Kidd said. “When I found out about it, I just looked at it as this is just Cuban. And he has a right to his opinion, but I’m here to tell you the truth. I'm not here to hide or run. I'm here to tell you what happened, and that's what happened.”

Jason Kidd on if he felt blindsided by Mark Cubans claim that he knew about the Luka trade: “When I found out about it, I just looked at it as this is just Cuban. And he has a right to his opinion, but I’m here to tell you the truth.” pic.twitter.com/tUzYHMY9zu — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) April 3, 2026

The Mavericks will host the Magic on Friday.