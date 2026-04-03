The NBA trade deadline was chock-full of rumors involving the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. One team that was possibly firmly in the mix was the Golden State Warriors, as the club was hoping to pair Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry. New rumors claim that the organization even put together a trade package that would have sent Draymond Green to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's said that the Warriors were seemingly trying to go all in on trading for Antetokounmpo, offering young assets and future draft capital. Golden State allegedly went as far as to offer Green to L.A. in exchange for a future protected draft pick, according to Insider Brett Siegel.

“After making a strong pitch for Giannis at the trade deadline, one that included all of their future draft capital and young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, as well as the possibility of flipping Draymond for an extra draft pick, the Milwaukee Bucks signaled that they were not ready to move the superstar big man,” said Siegel.

“At one point, there was a proposal put together by the Dubs that would have sent Green to the Lakers for a future protected draft pick, sources said.”

It appears the Warriors were looking at trading Draymond Green to the Lakers to acquire draft capital after sending a plethora of assets to the Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, nothing came to fruition, and Green remains in Golden State.

That would have been quite the scenario for Los Angeles. Green teamed up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, who could have given the club what it needs defensively. Additionally, the 36-year-old forward is a solid ball distributor and would have given the Lakers an extra facilitator offensively.

This season, Draymond Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He also owns a 41.7% field goal percentage while hitting 32.7% of his three-point attempts.