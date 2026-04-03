Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reflected on how he learned about the Luka Doncic trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, remembering how Mark Cuban was the first person who came to mind. Following reports suggesting that the Mavericks front office is seeking a high-profile GM to help navigate the team's future, Kidd set the record straight about whether he was informed before the deal with the Lakers was official.

Kidd has always maintained that he was in the dark about Doncic's shocking trade to the Lakers last season. Kidd doubled down on his take, stating he considered part-owner Cuban must have known something about the blockbuster move, he said, per Mavs' beat reporter Ron Harrod Jr.

“Blindsided. I guess that's a good way to put it,” Kidd said. “When I found out about it, I just looked at it as this is just Cuban. And he has a right to his opinion, but I’m here to tell you the truth. I'm not here to hide or run. I'm here to tell you what happened, and that's what happened.”

Jason Kidd on if he felt blindsided by Mark Cubans claim that he knew about the Luka trade: “When I found out about it, I just looked at it as this is just Cuban. And he has a right to his opinion, but I’m here to tell you the truth.” pic.twitter.com/tUzYHMY9zu — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) April 3, 2026

The Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick in exchange for Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris.

Jason Kidd sets the record straight on Mavs' Luka Doncic trade

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addressed Luka Doncic's trade to the Lakers, maintaining he did not know anything about the move until it was too late. Kidd responded to Mark Cuban's claim, per DLLS Mavs.

“As I said in Milwaukee, understanding that we have the best owner in the league, the best fans… I know one of our owners Mark Cuban had mentioned I knew about the trade so unfortunately as I’ve said, I was not part of the process and I was informed at the 11th hour. And that’s the truth.”

Jason Kidd on the claim that he knew about the Luka trade: “I was not apart of the process and I was informed at the 11th hour. And that’s the truth.” pic.twitter.com/92T3yt4Ba3 — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) April 3, 2026

The Mavericks will host the Magic on Friday.