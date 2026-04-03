The Los Angeles Lakers are awaiting further clarity on Luka Doncic’s injury status, but a potential path remains for the star guard to retain eligibility for end-of-season awards despite concerns surrounding the league’s 65-game rule.

Doncic exited Thursday night’s 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter with a hamstring injury. His status moving forward remains uncertain, with an MRI scheduled for Friday as the regular season enters its final weeks.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, there is one possible avenue for Doncic to remain eligible for awards.

“As I just reported on SportsCenter, there is one way Luka Doncic can be eligible for end-of-season awards: by filing an extraordinary circumstances grievance over missing two games in December over the birth of his child,” Bontemps wrote. “An arbitrator would rule on it after the regular season.”

The grievance would allow those missed games to potentially be excluded from the 65-game threshold calculation, which determines eligibility for honors such as All-NBA selections.

Before exiting Thursday’s contest, Doncic recorded 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and one steal. He shot 3-for-10 from the field, 1-for-7 from 3-point range, and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line across 26 minutes.

Luka Doncic’s All-NBA case in jeopardy due to 65-game eligibility

The 27-year-old is in the midst of an impressive first full season with Los Angeles, averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He is shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc across 64 appearances, logging 35.8 minutes per contest.

Doncic’s production has been instrumental in the Lakers’ success this season. Los Angeles holds a 50-27 record and sits as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

However, the timing of his injury introduces uncertainty. If Doncic misses additional games, he could fall short of the 65-game requirement, placing his award eligibility in jeopardy.

The rule has drawn increased scrutiny across the league, with players such as Cade Cunningham and Anthony Edwards now ineligible despite posting All-NBA caliber seasons.

As the Lakers await medical results, Doncic’s case highlights the broader debate surrounding the balance between player availability and award recognition in the NBA.