Speculation linking LeBron James to the Golden State Warriors has resurfaced ahead of the offseason, but a recent report suggests such a move remains unlikely.

ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported Friday that league sources have downplayed the Warriors’ chances of pursuing the Los Angeles Lakers star in free agency, despite long-standing intrigue surrounding a potential pairing with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

“James, who has been linked to the Warriors for years now, will once again hear his name in connection with Curry and Green. However, league sources have downplayed the possibility of LeBron leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to join Golden State, with the expectation around the NBA being that he will ultimately join the Cleveland Cavaliers for one final season.

If LeBron is willing to take a pay cut, there wouldn't be any reason for him to leave his current situation with the Lakers and his family in LA… unless he truly wanted to finish his career as Curry's sidekick. Once again, this is highly unlikely to happen, which has been the case each of the last three seasons.

A lot of noise is being made about LeBron's situation, as is the case every year, but there are realistically only three options that make sense for the 41-year-old. Option one is to retire at the conclusion of his 23rd year, which is always a possibility, but nobody really sees him leaving without a farewell tour… unless the Lakers were to win it all this year.

The second option is for James to take a pay cut and remain with the Lakers, which seems like the only way Los Angeles would welcome him back in the summer. And then the third option is everyone's favorite — a return to the Cavaliers, giving his historic career a full-circle ending to try and compete for one last championship in Cleveland.

Warriors rumors downplayed as Lakers, Cavaliers remain top LeBron James options

All those other rumors that exist for James certainly are worth monitoring, like the Warriors and Mavericks and whatnot, but nobody actually believes James would go anywhere but Los Angeles or Cleveland. And while we are talking about the Cavs, it is worth mentioning that they called the Bucks to inquire about Giannis before the trade deadline.”

The report reinforces a familiar narrative surrounding James’ future, with the Lakers and Cavaliers viewed as the most realistic destinations. Despite the appeal of joining a Warriors core led by Curry and Green, financial considerations and personal ties to Los Angeles continue to weigh heavily.

James, now in his 23rd NBA season, is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, six rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three-point range across 56 games. His production remains steady as the Lakers navigate a critical stretch.

Los Angeles could face additional challenges down the stretch after Luka Doncic exited Thursday’s 139-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder with a hamstring injury. The Lakers, now 50-27, are awaiting further evaluation following a scheduled MRI.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (36-41) are attempting to regroup after dropping their third consecutive game, including a 118-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

While rumors continue to circulate, Siegel’s report suggests the possibility of James joining Golden State remains more speculative than realistic as the offseason approaches.