The Los Angeles Lakers continue to celebrate greatness, and LeBron James just gave fans a personal look at it by sharing his favorite career highlights. The Lakers icon reflected on those defining moments, and each one tells a story. Each one carries weight. Each one helped shape his legacy. From clutch dominance to iconic athleticism, his picks remind everyone why his name still echoes across arenas. Even now, deep into his career, the Lakers star understands exactly which moments built him. And for fans, it hits differently hearing it straight from him.

LeBron James on his top three favorite highlights from his career 👀 🔹 The block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals 🔹 The alley oop poster dunk on Jason Terry in 2013 🔹 Scoring the Cavs final 25 points and 29 of 30 points in Game 5 of the 2007 ECF… pic.twitter.com/p774sdujAL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2026

First came the chase-down block on Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals. It was not just a defensive play. It was the play. The moment that sealed a historic comeback for Cleveland. Then, he pointed to the thunderous alley-oop poster dunk over Jason Terry in 2013 with the Miami Heat. Pure explosion. Pure statement. The crowd erupted. The league took notice. Finally, he highlighted his takeover in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals. He scored 25 straight points for the Cavaliers. He finished with 29 of their last 30. It was dominance under pressure. It was a young star announcing himself.

Legacy built on moments, now carried by the Lakers

These highlights stretch across eras. More importantly, they show growth, control, and greatness in different forms. LeBron did not just pick flashy plays. Instead, he picked moments with meaning. Moments that shifted games. Moments that defined teams. In turn, that says everything about how he views his journey.

Now, with the Lakers, those memories still fuel Lebron James. They also remind him of what it takes. The intensity. The execution. The belief. Under the bright lights, he still chases moments like those. Meanwhile, the crowd still leans in. Waiting. Watching.

Because when LeBron James reflects on his career highlights, it is never just nostalgia. Instead, it becomes a reminder. More history is still waiting to be written. So now, the question remains, what will be the next moment fans never forget?