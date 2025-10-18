LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their final preseason game, 117-116, against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, a game that served as a tune-up before their season opener against the Golden State Warriors next week. But there was slight concern following the game regarding backup center Jaxson Hayes who left the game early due to a wrist injury.

Following the Lakers’ final preseason game, head coach JJ Redick provided an update on Jaxson Hayes’ injury.

“Wrist contusion, X-ray’s negative,” Redick said. “It was the lob dunking one. That’s why he shot a missile off the backboard on the free-throw. I don’t have a timing update, hopefully we’ll have one for you. . .on Sunday.”

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Luka Doncic found Hayes at the rim with a lob pass, a connection that had success down the stretch of last season after the trade. Hayes was ruled out of the game after halftime. He finished his night with six points and four rebounds while shooting 3-of-4 from the field in eight minutes of play.

After re-signing with the Lakers in the offseason, Hayes figured to be the primary backup center, a role he played last season before Anthony Davis was traded. The Lakers signed Deandre Ayton in free agency, paving the way for Hayes to return to the second unit.

Hayes filled in admirable as the Lakers’ starting center post-Doncic trade in the second half of the season. But when the playoffs rolled around, he found his role diminished and ultimately was benched as the Lakers were eliminated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last season, Hayes appeared in 56 games, including 35 starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He averaged 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 72.2 percent shooting from the field and 62.2 percent shooting from the three-point line. As a starter, Hayes averaged 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 72.9 percent from the field.

If Hayes is sidelined for any period of time, that likely means Christian Koloko, who is on a two-way contract, will be called into immediate duty. Prior to the game against the Kings, Redick spoke about the importance of the two-way contract players and how they want to manage their availability better.

“They’re going to be important throughout the year, not just to start the season. We saw the value of our two-ways last year,” Redick said. “[They] helped us turn the season around and they provided a lot of positives. . .I think we have a better process for that this year. . .cleaning that up for the sake of the players is paramount this year.”