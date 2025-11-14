Sydney Sweeney walked straight into a storm when Christy opened to a rough box-office weekend. The biographical drama, where she steps into Christy Martin’s gloves, drew only $1.3 million in more than 2,000 theaters and landed among the weakest wide releases ever, per Variety. Sweeney did not flinch. She responded with a long Instagram message and explained that she makes work for meaning, not only for metrics. “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact,” she wrote, calling the film the most meaningful project of her life.

The film tracks Christy Martin’s rise in boxing along with the violence she survived off the canvas. Variety critic Owen Gleiberman praised Sweeney’s transformation and described the movie as a harsh, intimate look at abuse and control. Even with that praise, Christy still misses this particular ranking. There are six women-led sports films that have defined the genre and helped move it forward.

These films helped shake off the old idea that women’s sports stories sat on the fringe. Hollywood often treated those stories like background noise, sometimes even forcing actresses to remind audiences they could be both athletes and women. Author Viridiana Lieberman addressed this in 2015 when she wrote that female athletes frequently had to defend their femininity simply because they chose to compete. That mindset shaped decades of sports cinema.

Fast forward to today and the ground looks completely different. Visibility in women’s sports keeps rising thanks to everything from Title IX to the WNBA and NWSL. Audiences want character-driven stories about women who chase greatness, navigate pressure, and build confidence through competition. These six films show why that shift continues to grow.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Hilary Swank’s Maggie enters Frankie’s gritty Los Angeles gym with stubborn belief in her boxing future. Frankie resists her early push for mentorship, yet she continues to show up and refuses to surrender that dream. Their relationship eventually becomes a source of strength for both characters and shapes the emotional core of the film.

The movie won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Swank, per EW. Maggie’s work ethic and vulnerability drive the story and create one of the most powerful portrayals of ambition in modern sports cinema. It invites viewers to think about how far they would go for something that matters.

Love & Basketball (2000)

Monica and Quincy grow up across the street from each other with matching dreams of basketball glory. Quincy looks effortless on the court, while Monica battles her own intensity and insecurities. Their friendship, rivalry, heartbreak, and longing unfold along two paths that sometimes link together and sometimes clash.

— sanaa lathan & omar epps script reading behind-the-scenes for love & basketball, 2000. 🏀🩷🎬 the chemistry. pic.twitter.com/wRZtiuruvt — ꫂ ၴႅၴ. (@filmsbratz) June 11, 2025

Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps guide a story that blends sports, romance, and the pressure to evolve. Each of them fights to become a pro while also trying to figure out whether love and ambition can coexist. Few sports films capture that tug of war with the same honesty.

Bring It On (2000)

Cheerleading becomes a battleground for accountability, confidence, and originality in this cult classic. Torrance takes over as captain of the Toros and discovers that the previous leader stole every routine from the East Compton Clovers. The truth forces her squad to rebuild from scratch.

The movie mixes humor with a real look at cultural ownership. It still stands out for its choreography and team dynamics, but its staying power comes from the idea that winning means nothing without integrity.

Girlfight (2000)

Diana grows up in Brooklyn and carries frustration everywhere she goes. Boxing gives her a place to put that fire and forces her to confront people who question her right to step into a ring. Michelle Rodriguez commands the role, showing a young woman who discovers her strength through discipline, not anger.

Writer-director Karyn Kusama and Rodriguez broke through with this film, which earned the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. It remains one of the clearest explorations of a girl finding control and purpose through sport.

A League of Their Own (1992)

During World War II, the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League filled ballparks across the country. Penny Marshall’s film honors that history with characters who show talent, humor, and pride without apology. Dottie Hinson dominates as a catcher with grace and skill, while her sister Kit fights to step out of Dottie’s shadow.

Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O’Donnell round out a memorable cast. Yet the heart of the movie belongs to the women who built a league that once felt impossible. The film nailed the balance of athleticism and personality and set a standard for the genre.

Blue Crush (2002)

Anne Marie lives for the water. She trains for a major surfing competition with the hope that a strong performance might bring sponsorships and new opportunities. Her friends push her to stay focused while a new romance with an NFL quarterback threatens her preparation.

Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sanoe Lake deliver a mix of adrenaline, friendship, and ambition. The Hawaii setting heightens the drama and underscores how much discipline goes into a sport that looks effortless on screen.

Christy may not land inside this particular top six, but Sydney Sweeney’s commitment to telling Christy Martin’s story reflects the same spirit that fuels every film on this list. Whether you root for boxers, surfers, ballplayers, or childhood rivals, these movies show women pushing forward, shaping their futures, and never apologizing for wanting more.