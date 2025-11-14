The Detroit Lions have a key Sunday night game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the game will go a long way towards determining postseason positioning in the NFC. The Eagles have a 7-2 record and are one game ahead of the Lions, but if Detroit can win this challenging road game, the Lions will have the tiebreaker if the two teams finish with the same record in the standings and both are division champions.

.@minakimes breaks down how the Lions offense can be effective against the Eagles defense ✍️ pic.twitter.com/8qNJsvZgYv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Beating the Eagles on their home turf is a difficult assignment, but ESPN insider Mina Kimes pointed out that the Lions would be in a solid position to pull off the victory if they employed three-WR setups with some degree of frequency.

That suggestion appears to be an insightful one because the defensive backfield does not appear to be the Eagles' area of greatest strength.

If the Lions are employing three wide receivers — including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond — the Eagles are expected to counter with three cornerbacks. They include Quinyon Mitchell, Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo. Those three cover men may be vulnerable against the Lions. St. Brown is the dominant receiver of the trio, while Williams can be explosive when he is on the receiving end of Jared Goff's passes.

Lions have explosive offense with Goff and St. Brown

Goff is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and he is having a sensational season. He has completed 202 of 273 passes for 2,235 yards with an impressive 20-3 TD to interception ratio. As long as the Lions offensive line can give Goff adequate time to survey his receivers, he is a remarkably accurate passer.

St. Brown is one of the best route runners in the league. He has been targeted 82 times this season and he has caught 64 passes for 693 yards with 8 of his receptions resulting in touchdowns. St. Brown should have a physical advantage over any of the Philadelphia cornerbacks