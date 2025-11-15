When Memphis Grizzlies fans hear news regarding Ja Morant, they instinctively clench their stomachs and pray for the best. They received an encouraging update on Friday, however. The dynamic and unpredictable point guard, who missed the team's last contest due to an ankle issue, is off the injury report for Saturday's road matchup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, per NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

Perhaps a showdown against Donovan Mitchell and the title-contending Cavs will give Morant the emotional boost he needs to snap out of his funk. The 2022 All-NBA Second-Team selection and two-time All-Star has lumbered through a dreadful November slate so far, shooting 28.7 percent from the field and averaging 5.8 turnovers in his last five games.

Fans would normally attribute the struggles to injuries or just a rough stretch, but there is a woolly mammoth in Memphis' locker room, and it raises a huge question. Can Morant and the Grizzlies move forward effectively and amicably?

Article Continues Below

The 26-year-old had a heated exchange with head coach Tuomas Iisalo following a Halloween loss versus the Los Angeles Lakers. He then publicly expressed dissatisfaction to the media and was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team. Both men claim they have squashed the beef, but a nagging sense of uneasiness still engulfs this franchise.

Fans are yearning to see a vintage Ja Morant performance, for it will give them some semblance of hope. Ideally, he will erupt in Cleveland. The Grizzlies (4-9) battle the Cavs (8-5) in Rocket Arena on Saturday, starting at approximately 5 p.m. ET.