The San Antonio Spurs aim to get back in the win column on Friday when they take on the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup matchup. Stephen Curry recently gave Victor Wembanyama a shoutout after Golden State's 125-120 win on Wednesday. Now, the third-year center shares his reaction to Curry's kind words.

Leading up to the NBA Cup contest, the 37-year-old guard praised Wembanyama for his unique style of play. The Spurs' center watched the clip and revealed how much it means for someone like Stephen Curry to give him a shoutout.

“It feels good to have such a great player complementing you,” said Victor Wembanyama. “But nothing is proven yet, and I've got everything to prove they come in here. I feel like he's got a great hope for me. So, it feels good.”

In Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, Wembanyama recorded his third career triple-double with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. He also added a block that evening. However, it wasn't enough, as Golden State walked away with the win.

On Friday, the 21-year-old phenom center and the Spurs will hope to earn a big win and advance to a 9-3 record. Additionally, a victory helps San Antonio in the group stage of the NBA Cup. So, there is a bit more on the line for this contest.

Victor Wembanyama has been incredibly consistent to begin the season, as he has yet to miss a single game. Through 11 contests played so far, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year is averaging 26.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.6 blocks per game (leads the NBA) while shooting 50.5% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the three-point line.