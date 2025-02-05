LeBron James appears to be stoking the flames in his strained relationship with Drake. Just hours after the rapper subtly dissed him during a concert, the NBA icon took to Instagram to shower Kendrick Lamar with praise, adding a fresh layer to an already heated dynamic, per TMZ.

LeBron’s Instagram Story featured a clip from the 2022 Super Bowl performance where Dr. Dre introduced Kendrick Lamar. Alongside the video, he wrote, “He GONE KILL THAT 💩!!!! CAN’T WAIT *Bart Scott voice.” Though not a direct jab, the timing and context seem pointed, especially considering Drake’s recent lyrical digs.

Drake, during his Australian tour, altered lyrics in “Nonstop” to shade LeBron. This wasn't an isolated incident; he also appeared to take shots at the Lakers superstar in his “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” rapping, “The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets, seemed like they loved every minute.” The track, briefly available on Conductor Williams' YouTube page, hinted at personal grievances cloaked in lyrical finesse.

LeBron’s Allegiances and the Shift

LeBron’s admiration for Kendrick Lamar isn’t new but feels more significant amid the growing rift with Drake. Last summer, he attended Lamar's “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends” concert, and a December video of LeBron rapping along to Kendrick’s “Men At The Garden” went viral, underscoring his public support for the Compton artist.

The curious part? LeBron and Drake once shared a close friendship, with the NBA star being an early supporter of the Toronto rapper. Their bond seemed to fray around the time LeBron attended Lamar’s concert in June, hinting at a shift in loyalty.

Neither LeBron nor Drake has explicitly confirmed any beef, but the subtle social media moves and lyrical jabs paint a vivid picture. If things escalate further, Drake might even consider removing his LeBron James tattoo—and rumor has it Pete Davidson knows just the guy for that.