Occasionally, a random role player will suddenly pop off and have the game of a lifetime. Marcus Smart had missed the last six games for the Los Angeles Lakers before their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. Signed this offseason, Smart had provided good defense, but shooting had never been his strong suit.

Even before his time with the Lakers, though, Smart was always good for one insane shooting night. The Lakers got a taste of the good Marcus Smart experience in their game against the Spurs. The former DPOY had himself an insane shooting night, making eight three pointers as Los Angeles attempted a comeback against San Antonio.

SMART CAN'T MISS! Marcus Smart DRILLS his 8th three of the game

Smart made seven of his eight triples in the second half, when the Lakers tried to rally from a 24-point comeback. Prior to the game, the bulldog point guard only shot 25% from three-point range. In this game, Smart shot 57% from three, finishing the game with 26 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one block off the bench.

Unfortunately, Smart and Luka Doncic's (35 points, eight assists, five rebounds) efforts were not enough. The Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs upset the Lakers behind 30 points and ten boards from Stephon Castle and 20 points from De'Aaron Fox. With that loss, the Lakers have been eliminated from the NBA Cup. LeBron James added 19 points and 15 rebounds, but the Lakers' bench outside of Smart was non-existent. In contrast, the Spurs got 17 and 16 points from Keldon Johnson and Justin Champagnie off the bench, respectively.