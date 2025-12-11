The Boston Red Sox have been quiet so far this offseason. They traded for Sonny Gray from the St Louis Cardinals, fortifying their rotation behind Garrett Crochet. With the Winter Meetings over, the hot stove should be turned up in the coming weeks. USA Today's Bob Nightengale predicts that the Red Sox will be involved, re-signing Alex Bregman and trading for Ketel Marte.

“Are the Arizona Diamondbacks really going to trade All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte, or realize no one will give them the pitching package they desire? The Diamondbacks came to the winter meetings believing Marte would stay with them. They left town believing he will be traded. Prediction: Marte is traded to the Boston Red Sox, but the Detroit Tigers and, yes, the Cincinnati Reds are possibilities,” Nightengale reported.

Marte has five years and $102.5 million left on the deal he just signed in April. But locker-room discontent has put him on the trade market. Even though the Red Sox have Kristian Campbell on a pre-arb extension already, they may want to improve the position defensively. The Diamondbacks want a package heavy with pitching, and Connelly Early and Payton Tolle could entice them.

Nightengale continues, “Where will free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman go? A year ago, the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Chicago Cubs were in hot pursuit of Bregman. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox, but opted out after the first season, leaving $80 million on the table. Now, one year later, the Red Sox and Tigers are still interested, with the Cubs saying they’re perfectly comfortable with rookie third baseman Matt Shaw. Prediction: Bregman returns to Boston, but won’t get anywhere near the $40 million annual salary he left behind.”

The Red Sox made the playoffs last year and have a superstar in the making in Roman Anthony. Surrounding him with talent is a necessity this offseason. While nothing has come yet, many believe Boston is just getting started.