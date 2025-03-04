As they look to continue their six-game win streak, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to play without Austin Reaves on Tuesday night. As Reaves continues to deal with a right calf strain, the injury will cause his seventh absence of the 2024-2025 season.

Reaves was initially listed as questionable on the official injury report before being downgraded to out. While the injury is not considered serious, the absence will be his second consecutive after missing the Lakers' Mar. 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. Reaves initially suffered the injury in a previous matchup with the Clippers on Feb. 28.

Save for the injury, Reaves is coming off a dominant month of February, in which he averaged 22.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 12 games. He was recognized by the league as a Player of the Month nominee, though the award ultimately went to his teammate, LeBron James.

Reaves' recent surge is particularly impressive, considering it has coincided with the arrival of Luka Doncic. When the Lakers traded for the Slovenian superstar at the 2025 deadline, many expected Reaves' role to take the biggest hit. Instead, he has thrived as the third option next to James and Doncic.

Sixth-year guard Gabe Vincent is likely to draw the spot start in lieu of Reaves. Vincent started against the Clippers, recording nine points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes.

With five players already ruled out, Reaves is far from the only player on the Lakers' injury report. Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris and Jordan Goodwin join Reaves as those listed out. James and Doncic are also listed on the report with leg issues but are considered probable to play.

Lakers look to continue hot stretch against Pelicans

Reaves might be out, but the Lakers have shown no sign of slowing down entering March. After going 10-2 in February, Los Angeles is already 1-0 in March, extending their win streak to six. Since their embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets, they have won five single-digit games.

The Lakers' surge shot them all the way up to second in the Western Conference. With a 38-21 record, only the Oklahoma City Thunder have a better record than them in the conference. They have the fifth-best record in the league overall.

Should the Lakers continue their current trajectory, they will end 2024-2025 with their best record since 2019-2020. They are already just nine wins away from their total from 2023-2024.