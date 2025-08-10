The Dallas Cowboys watched Joe Milton III unleash bombs early. But then exited late against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday.

The Cowboys' starting quarterback for their NFL Preseason debut left with a right arm injury. He got spotted trying to throw through the discomfort. But eventually got ruled out with an apparent elbow injury.

Milton and the Dallas offense struggled throughout the evening inside SoFi Stadium. He managed to stay in into the fourth quarter — and finally got the Cowboys into the end zone here.

He even impressed early by unleashing the deep ball. But Milton became turnover prone against the Rams' reserves. And sparked muxed critique online.

Notable reactions for Joe Milton III during Rams vs. Cowboys 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The University of Tennessee star flashed his strong arm that got him to the league. Except that powerful trait looked off on multiple occasions.

Milton drew some vocal critics. Including from notable Cowboys fan and former Fox Sports 1 personality Skip Bayless.

“Watching Joe Milton so far, I sure hope Dak doesn't miss any games this season,” Bayless said on X, meaning he's hoping Prescott stays injury free. Even though Bayless has vocally criticized Prescott in the past.

Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz, however, spoke more highly of Milton.

“Joe Milton continues to impress with the Cowboys. Holds the ball as long as he can, doesn’t bail from the pocket and has that patented easy arm strength,” Schultz posted. 

Although one more fan believed Will Grier generated more excitement than Milton.

“Well, Will Grier just generated more excitement in like 4 plays than Joe Milton had all game. Might be a legit battle for QB2,” that fan said.

Milton executed the deepest touchdown throw during the Rams and Cowboys joint practice on Tuesday. The backup unleashed a deep 65-yard bomb in front of the spectators who watched at River Ridge in Oxnard, California. Now he endured a rough evening with the injury on top of it.

