The Michigan football team is still working hard to secure a top 10 class in the 2026 cycle, but the Wolverines might be knocking the most important position off their 2027 checklist soon. Four-star quarterback Peter Bourque picked up a prediction to commit to Michigan on Saturday. Bourque is one of the best QBs in the 2027 class, and it would be huge for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines to secure a commitment this early.

“FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Michigan to land 2027 4-star QB Peter Bourque,” Rivals said in a post. “Bourque is the No. 7 QB in the class.”

Peter Bourque is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #75 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #6 QB and the #1 player in the state of Massachusetts. Bourque currently attends Tabor Academy in Marion, MA. Penn State appears to be the biggest competitor for Michigan.

“Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement,” Bourque's scouting report states. “Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year. That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack.”

Michigan has the QB position locked in for the next few years with Bryce Underwood, and four-star 2026 talent Brady Smigiel is committed. Adding a player like Bourque in the 2027 class would make the position's future even brighter.

“Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action,” the scouting report continued. “Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically.”

The Michigan football team is expecting a committment in the coming days as the team's account shared this post on Saturday:

When the eye emojis come out with a yes sir, you know a commitment is coming for Michigan. Perhaps this one is Peter Bourque.