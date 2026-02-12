Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves credits former NBA veteran Rajon Rondo for helping shape his professional foundation during his rookie season, describing a demanding mentorship that transformed his preparation and approach to the game.

In a recent interview with SLAM Magazine, Reaves reflected on his early days with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign, when he entered the league as an undrafted guard fighting to secure a role. That season proved turbulent for Los Angeles, but it also became a formative period for Reaves.

When asked by Franklyn Calle whether a veteran took him under his wing, Reaves pointed to Rondo as his first major influence.

“Rondo was probably the first one,” Reaves said. “Frank [Vogel] pulled me to the side and was like, Anything you have a question for, if you don’t feel comfortable talking to the staff or whatever, talk to him. Because everybody knows his IQ for the game. He studies the game unlike anybody else. So, I sat by him on the plane. We would have a game one night, and the next morning Rondo would ask me, Hey, what happened at 5:45 in the first quarter? And if I didn’t know, it wasn’t good. He definitely taught me to watch film and do all the little things. So, he was probably the first one.”

Reaves described Rondo’s approach as intense but essential, saying the constant questioning forced him to sharpen his film study habits and improve his situational awareness. The experience accelerated his understanding of pace, spacing and decision-making at the NBA level.

Rajon Rondo, LeBron James mentorship fuels Austin Reaves’ Lakers breakout

He also credited LeBron James for reinforcing those lessons during his first season.

“And then obviously Bron was someone else that was super helpful—every year, but really that first year. Anything that he could help me with, he was willing to do,” Reaves said.

Years removed from his rookie campaign, Reaves has emerged as one of the Lakers’ most reliable contributors. The 27-year-old is in the midst of a career season, averaging 25.7 points, six assists, 5.1 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 50.8% from the field, 36.3% from three-point range and 87.1% from the free-throw line across 27 appearances. He is logging 33.7 minutes per contest and has become a central offensive option in Los Angeles’ system.

Reflecting on his journey, Reaves acknowledged how unlikely his rise once seemed.

“It’s crazy,” Reaves said. “I would say there might be a handful of people, when I was 18 years old, 17 years old, who would have thought I would be in a position like this—playing in the NBA. So, looking back, it’s crazy. But it’s fun. I’ve put the work in to be here. I haven’t taken shortcuts. Honestly, I kind of ran around the world to get here. I did everything I possibly could. I sacrificed a lot. So just to be in this position has been a lot of fun. And hopefully we can continue to do that.”

The Lakers (32-21) currently sit sixth in the Western Conference standings and will look to snap a two-game skid when they host the Dallas Mavericks (19-34) on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. The matchup closes out the first half of their season before the league breaks for All-Star festivities at Intuit Dome.

As Reaves continues his ascent, the lessons instilled during the 2021-22 season by Rondo’s demanding film sessions and veteran accountability remain foundational to his growth into one of the franchise’s core players.