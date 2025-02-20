ESPN’s Brian Windhorst watched superstars LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers fall to the Charlotte Hornets 100-97. James missed a potential game-tying three twice, including one with 5.0 seconds left, with fans wondering if Doncic should have been granted a chance to send the game into overtime. However, Windhorst disagrees and believes the Lakers’ early issues with Luka extend beyond him taking the last shot in a close game.

Windhorst revealed his concerns about Doncic, per ESPN’s The Get Up.

“There is no way JJ Redick could’ve drawn up that play for Luka the way he is right now. He was not good in this game; it doesn’t look like he has his legs at all. He was 1 of 9 on 3’s in the game. He’s 5 of 24 on 3’s since he’s been a Laker,” Windhorst said. “LeBron is hot in the 4th quarter. He has good energy. They draw a play up, it creates an open look. It’s kind of a no-brainer. To me, the bigger issue with the Lakers is how to get their offense going.

“This team was in great rhythm before the Doncic trade. We know its going to take a while to integrate them. Right now, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Luka are all playing my turn, your turn. That’s totally expected, but something they’ve got to address,” Brian Windhorst concluded.

After Austin Reaves was ejected in the third quarter, Lakers head coach JJ Redick turned to James to knot things up down the stretch. He led the Lakers with 26 points, including four threes, 11 assists, seven rebounds, and two blocks. Doncic added 14 points on 5-of-18 attempts, including 1-for-9 from deep, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. The pair both flirted with a triple-double but, in the end, dropped their second consecutive loss.

Doncic hasn’t found his offensive rhythm since joining the Lakers, which is expected considering he’s still returning from a calf injury that forced him to miss six weeks.

Luka Doncic sounds off on LeBron James taking last shot for Lakers

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic didn’t have an issue with LeBron James taking the last shot. For Doncic, it made the most sense, he said after the loss, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“He had it going, so obviously we’re going to go to him,” Doncic said. “I think it will go both ways. One time, it’s going to be him, one time me. So I think it depends how the game is going.”

The Lakers face the Trail Blazers on Thursday.