It took until their third game together to see who would take the final shot between LeBron James and Luka Doncic. It was LeBron on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets coming out of the All-Star break, and he even got two opportunities at it. But with the Los Angeles Lakers down three points in the final seconds, James missed a pair of 3-point attempts to secure a disappointing 100-97 defeat in a game that saw Austin Reaves get ejected in the third quarter.

Expand Tweet

After the loss, Doncic was asked about LeBron getting that final chances and was very diplomatic with his answer, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“He had it going, so obviously we're going to go to him,” Doncic said. “I think it will go both ways. One time it's going to be him, one time me. So I think it depends how the game is going.”

James had just hit a 3-pointer with the Lakers down four points to give them a final chance and was 4-of-9 from deep prior to his final misses (he finished with 26 points). Furthermore, Doncic was just 1-of-9 from 3-point range and 5-of-18 overall in the game, so he wasn't exactly lighting it up.

“We run the set that JJ draws up,” James said about the last shots. “You execute it. And we executed it. We just didn't make it.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick expressed his “excitement” about having two stars like LeBron and Luka who can take those last shots. There will surely be plenty of opportunities for Doncic to get his own clutch chances.

Rocky start for Luka Doncic on Lakers

The Lakers dominated in Luka Doncic's debut last week against the Utah Jazz, winning 132-113 in a game that wasn't even that close. While Doncic shot poorly in that game (5-of 14 overall and 1-of-7 on 3-pointers), the offense hummed and LA looked like an unstoppable force.

But the two games since that debut have been a disaster. A rematch against the Jazz turned into a blowout loss, and then came this debacle against the Hornets on Wednesday. The Lakers looked like they were going to cruise to victory up 13 late in the third quarter, only to allow a 23-1 run to turn the tide. And even though LA retook the lead, crunch time went to Charlotte.

Doncic has been understandably rusty in his return from injury, shooting just 35.6% from the field overall and 20.8% from 3-point range over the three games. The Lakers star admitted it will take some time to return to his superstar form, plus he'll need to build chemistry with his new teammates.

Of course, everybody wants to see results right away, especially with LA in a playoff chase. The Lakers are currently 32-21 and sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference.