With Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recording a triple-double in the 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, it has the basketball world wondering if the team can make a run in the postseason. As the triple-double for the Lakers' star James felt familiar for his career, NBA analyst Brian Windhorst would pour hot water over any hype.

Windhorst was speaking on the show “Get Up” on ESPN, where he was asked about Los Angeles after the win over the Mavericks and their chances, as James recorded 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. He would then have a stern reality check for any fan, saying that while they are in the midst of a “terrific” season, the team is not going to the NBA Finals.

“They're in fifth place in the West. That's terrific considering all of the games that their stars have missed,” Windhorst said. “I mean, they're six and six now when Luka doesn't play. The fact that Austin Reaves has missed so many games, and LeBron has missed enough games to already be out of voting contention, and they're still 11 games over .500. Like, they're having a really good season. This is a somewhat limited roster, and I think everybody who's a Lakers fan should just do what LeBron said at the end there with that interview we just had: enjoy the season. If you're not going to the finals this year.”

“Do what LeBron [James] said. Enjoy the season. You're not going to the Finals this year." Brian Windhorst to Lakers fans 👀 (via @GetUpESPN)pic.twitter.com/lJ0VzAorof — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 13, 2026

Brian Windhorst speaks more on the Lakers' chances

With Luka Doncic out for the Lakers with the injury, there's no denying that issues have held back the team, but they have overcome, though Windhorst isn't convinced it makes them a championship contender.

“If you're healthier than your opposition in the playoffs, if you catch the right matchup, you might be able to make a run,” Windhorst said. “Just enjoy the season. Enjoy that on a Thursday night when there's star players out, he puts up a triple-double. Everybody who came to that game last night loved what they saw from Lebron James. He scored or assisted on the first 23 points. That's where you are as a Lakers organization right now.”

At any rate, Los Angeles is currently 33-21, which puts them fifth in the Western Conference heading into the All-Star break, as the Lakers look to prove Windhorst wrong.