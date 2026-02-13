LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double during Thursday's 124-104 home win over the Dallas Mavericks. He got to share the special moment with his son, but it was not all warm and fuzzy. Bronny James kept the mood light and landed a jab on his father.

“Old a** triple-double…” the second-year guard said while walking into the locker room, per Law Murray of The Athletic. Although James is having some fun at his pops' expense, he obviously understands the magnitude of what the all-time great forward accomplished versus the Mavs.

The elder James, who turned 41 years of age at the end of December, led the Lakers with 28 points (10-of-20 shooting), 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Since Luka Doncic is recovering from a hamstring strain and Austin Reaves is still working his way up to a full workload after missing more than a month due to a calf strain, the four-time NBA Finals MVP is forced to carry a bigger burden.

That is a bonkers sentence to write about a player who is in the middle of his 23rd NBA season, but James can obviously still handle such a role when necessary. He entered Thursday's battle versus Dallas averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from 3-point land. A diminished LeBron James is still pretty dangerous.

Bronny James has a multilayered view of the man, however. He is not letting his father achieve another remarkable milestone without reminding him of how long he has been playing. Expect this dynamic to continue through the All-Star break, as the Lakers (33-21) take some time to recharge before the final 27 games of the regular season.