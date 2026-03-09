The New York Giants are looking for ways to improve their roster this offseason as free agency gets underway, and the NFL Draft quickly approaches. The Giants have already had a busy offseason thus far, signing John Harbaugh to be their new head coach, and now, the team has reunited Harbaugh with a familiar face on the free agent market.

“BREAKING: The #Giants are signing former #Ravens TE Isaiah Likely to a 3-year, $40M contract with upside to $47.5M, per multiple sources,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. “The deal makes Likely the 3rd-highest paid TE in the NFL, and pairs him with Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers as a dangerous offense in NYC.”

Indeed, Likely established himself as an emerging star with Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson during their time together with the Baltimore Ravens, which ended with Baltimore's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out the regular season this past year.

Now, likely joins a Giants offense that is brimming with young talent, including Dart, who burst onto the scene as a rookie last year and showed some special abilities, even as there are certain aspects of his game that will need some refinement under Harbaugh.

Nabers, meanwhile, was looking like one of the best wide receivers in the league last year before an ACL injury ultimately cut his year short, in what was his first game playing with Dart.

Now that Likely is in the mix, the Giants have an intriguing collection of young talent on the offensive side of the ball.