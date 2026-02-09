The Los Angeles Lakers came out of the NBA trade deadline making only one deal, a swap with the Atlanta Hawks for Luke Kennard in exchange for Gabe Vincent. With one open roster spot, the Lakers signed Kobe Bufkin to a two-year contact on Saturday, ensuring the former first-round pick and G League standout stays with the organization. And speaking of the G League, the Lakers felt it was time for Bronny James to get more reps with South Bay.

The Lakers announced on Monday that they had assigned Bronny James to South Bay, presumably for him to see regular playing time while using the G League for continued development. While James spent a good portion of his rookie season with South Bay, he’s been with the Lakers for the majority of this year.

After a stint in the rotation earlier this season when Vincent was injured, James has been used sparingly this year. He’s appeared in 27 games, including one start, at a little over six minutes per game. Coincidently, that’s identical to his appearances during his rookie season.

He’s averaged 1.9 points and 1.1 assists while shooting 37.5 percent from the 3-point line. The No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, James has two more seasons left on his contract, with the 2027-28 year being a team option.

James has suited up in nine games with South Bay this season, compared to the 18 he played last year. He’s averaged 12.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 29.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Over the weekend, the Lakers also assigned Dalton Knecht and Adou Thiero to South Bay for practice. In Thiero’s case, it’s a good sign he’s trending towards a return as he’s been sidelined since late December due to a knee injury. Over the past couple of seasons, the Lakers have used South Bay well in terms of player development.