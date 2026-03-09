The Seattle Mariners are continuing spring training play with a Cactus League game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Earlier in spring training, JP Crawford was injured, resulting in the Mariners slow-playing him.

Now, the Mariners have given an update on their shortstop, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

Crawford will play at shortstop for the first time since February 20, after dealing with a sore throwing shoulder. He will also be batting fifth in the lineup today. Crawford has previously noted that he has played through worse injuries in the regular season, but wanted to take it slow with it still being spring training. Further, barring a setback, he should be ready for opening day.

The Mariners' shortstop was a first-round selection of the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2012 MLB Draft. He broke into the majors in 2017, playing 23 games with the Phils and hitting .214. He would be the opening day starter at shortstop of the Phillies in 2018, but injuries held him to just 49 games. Crawford was then traded to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Since joining the Mariners, he has won a gold glove, coming in 2020, while also having some solid offensive numbers. Last season he played in 157 games, hitting .265 with a .352 on-base percetnage and a .370 slugging. He stole eight bases last season, a career high, while his 12 home runs were the second most of his career. Meanwhile, he also had the second-highest OPS of his career in 2025.

Crawford hitting fifth is something he did last season, but he also spent time as the leadoff hitter. The Mariners will likely move him around the top of the order some as they prepare for the regular season.

The Mariners are a possible contender to come out of the American League this year. They open the regular season on March 26 against the Cleveland Guardians.