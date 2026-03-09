As NFL free agency opens, it's seeming more and more likely that Mike Evans will depart the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he does leave, Tampa Bay wanted to ensure they had another strong pass catcher locked in long-term.

The Buccaneers have signed Cade Otton to a new contract, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The terms of his new deal are not yet known.

Otton has spent his entire NFL career in Tampa Bay after being selected in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has already appeared in 63 games with the team, starting 58 of them. Based on his extension, the tight end should be prepared to take on a larger role in the offense. That becomes even more true if Evans decides to leave.

Over those 63 games, Otton has caught 207 passes for 2,018 yards and 11 touchdowns. While he had only one score during the 2025 campaign, the tight end tied his career-high 59 receptions while gaining 572 yards.

After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Buccaneers are evaluating all aspects of their roster. When it comes to offense, the key goal remains surrounding quarterback Baker Mayfield with talent. In a perfect world, that may include Evans in Tampa Bay. But the Buccaneers must be prepared for all realities. And to get back to winning in 2026.

Otton will now play a crucial role in any success Tampa Bay finds with the ball in their hands. He may not be a household name at the position just yet. But if his new deal with the Buccaneers is successful, their passing attack plan will have worked.