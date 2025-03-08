Bronny James finds himself indirectly at the center of news, and unfortunately, it is for non-basketball related reasons. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie was the subject matter in a heated confrontation that his father, LeBron James, had with ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith during Thursday night's showdown with the New York Knicks. But besides that tense exchange, there was a thrilling moment that loosely involved the younger James.

During the game, which the Lakers thrillingly won in overtime, a fan became a whole lot richer. A man banked a half-court shot to secure himself $100,000, leaving many people in the building in utter amazement. That included James.

The 20-year-old guard's jaw was practically on the floor, as he witnessed the insanely clutch bucket, per the Nice Kicks X account. James has only played in 18 career NBA games and is therefore still getting accustomed to some of the wilder things that can take place during an evening at Crypto.com Arena. His relatable reaction reminds everyone that he is still a young man processing this world as a professional player, despite being the son of arguably the most famous American athlete of the 21st Century.

Bronny’s reaction to the $100k half-court shot at tonight’s Lakers game 🤣 https://t.co/JvTAH3VNlF pic.twitter.com/S9NSKa3z8p — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bronny James continues to find himself in a unique set of circumstances. The second-round draft pick out of USC is not ready to crack an NBA rotation, but he does have the luxury of soaking knowledge from an all-time great who famously carries an elite basketball IQ. In addition to watching his father up close, James now also gets to share a locker room with Luka Doncic. With these type of hoops savants showing him the way, fans hope the Akron, Ohio native can develop a better offensive feel for the game.

Many believe he should be working on that full time in the G League, however. James is producing solid numbers in an abbreviated sample-size with the South Bay Lakers, scoring 21.9 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.3 percent shooting from 3-point land while also averaging 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 steals in seven games. There is still much work to be done, but perhaps he can expand on the progress.

Lakers' LeBron James went after Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith believes James should hone his talents in the G League until he is ready to make the jump, which, judging by his 25.8/20.0/66.7 LA Lakers shooting splits, is not now. He criticized LeBron James for setting the bar too high for his son with his words and actions– which put unfair scrutiny on him. The elder James took issue with Bronny becoming a part of the narrative, prompting him to berate Smith in public.

Ironically, LeBron James is only drawing more unwanted attention his son's way with this approach, regardless of how well-intended it may have been in the moment. The optics were undoubtedly bad.

Meanwhile, Bronny James is marveling at a fan knocking down a massive half-court shot. In the midst of all the analyzing, it is nice to see an innocent and amusing moment captured on camera. Perhaps that type of lighthearted tone can persist.