NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently offered a blunt explanation as to why he believes LeBron James stands apart from legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Barkley described the Los Angeles Lakers star as one of the three greatest players he’s ever seen — but emphasized what he considers a major difference in mindset.

“The three best players I’ve ever seen were, Michael, Kobe, and LeBron,” Barkley said. “And I’ll tell you the difference in the three. Michael and Kobe are dangerous, they will kill your a–. LeBron’s a nice guy. And that’s not a knock. He’s still great, great, great, but he’s a nice guy.”

Barkley continued by drawing a comparison to a current superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who recently led the Oklahoma City Thunder to an NBA championship. Gilgeous-Alexander won both the 2025 MVP and Finals MVP after a dominant postseason run, solidifying his place among the league’s elite.

“The one thing about OKC, even though I think Shai is a great, great player, he to me is more like LeBron,” Barkley said. “He’s a really nice guy. He’s not out there trying to kill you, and I think that’s the difference.”

Despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s breakout campaign and historic run, Barkley used the moment to underscore his point about the type of mentality he believes separates legends like Jordan and Bryant from other all-time greats.

“The difference between Michael and Kobe, man, they are dangerous,” Barkley said. “I mean they really wanted to kill you, humiliate you. I think Tom Brady is like that… Of all the great players I’ve ever met in my life, I think Michael and Kobe, Tom Brady, Roger Clemens – they are going to do whatever it takes to win. They ain’t worried about who likes them and they ain’t worried about your feelings.”

LeBron James, a four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion, became the league’s all-time leading scorer in 2023 and has consistently been recognized for his leadership, versatility, and longevity. His collaborative approach to the game and emphasis on empowering teammates have become trademarks of his career. However, as Barkley noted, that same temperament can be viewed as a contrast to the ruthless nature of Jordan and Bryant.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion with five MVP awards, built a legacy around competitive fire and unwavering intensity. Bryant, who won five titles with the Lakers, developed a similar reputation for his relentless drive, famously branded as the “Mamba Mentality.”

Barkley’s remarks come amid ongoing conversations about how greatness is defined in professional basketball. While players like James and Gilgeous-Alexander are praised for their well-rounded impact and professionalism, Barkley’s comments highlight a belief shared by some former players: that true dominance lies not just in talent or accolades, but in the mentality to impose will over opponents without compromise.